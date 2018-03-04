Bliznyuk sets FT record; E. Washington tops N. Arizona 85-68

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Bogdan Bliznyuk set an NCAA single-season record with his 74th consecutive free throw Saturday and Eastern Washington made 16 3-pointers to beat Northern Arizona 85-68.

Bliznyuk, who passed Gary Buchanan’s 73 consecutive free throws for Villanova in the 2000-01 season, finished with 15 points and 10 assists on his Senior Day. The Eagles (18-13, 13-5 Big Sky) ended the regular season tied with Weber State and will have a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Jack Perry had a career-high 18 points to lead Eastern Washington, which led by double digits throughout the second half. The Eagles took their largest lead at 79-56 on Bliznyuk’s record-breaking pair of free throws with 3:46 left in the game.

Jacob Davison had 14 points, Sir Washington scored 13 and Mason Peatling added 11 for Eastern Washington, which made 16 of 34 from 3-point range.

Corey Brown had 22 points and Isaiah Thomas added 11 for Northern Arizona, which has lost three straight and nine of its last 10.