Bliznyuk scores 18; Eastern Washington beats Walla Walla (Nov 10, 2017)

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 18 points to help Eastern Washington cruise to an 82-61 victory over NAIA Walla Walla on Friday.

It was Shantay Legans’ first collegiate win as a head coach. Legans spent the past eight seasons as an EWU assistant.

Bliznyuk made 5 of 9 field goals and was 8-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line. Jesse Hunt added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles. Ty Gibson finished with 11 points and Luka Vulikic had 10.

Alijiah Robinson scored 11 points to lead Walla Walla.

Josh Hager, who finished with nine points, made a 3-pointer to pull Walla Walla to 22-20 midway through the first half. Vulikic made a layup and Cody Benzel added a 3-pointer as the Eagles closed on a 17-6 run for a 39-26 halftime lead.

The Eagles will be on the road for 10 straight games, beginning Sunday at Washington.