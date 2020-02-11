Blackshear Jr., Florida visit A&M

Florida (14-9, 6-4) vs. Texas A&M (11-11, 5-5)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Florida will go up against Josh Nebo and Texas A&M. Blackshear is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games. Nebo is averaging 7.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Gators are led by Blackshear and Keyontae Johnson. Blackshear has averaged 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while Johnson has accounted for 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by Nebo and Savion Flagg, who are scoring 10.9 and 9.6 per game, respectively.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 63.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Andrew Nembhard has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Florida field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 27 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Texas A&M is 0-8 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 11-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Texas A&M’s Wendell Mitchell has attempted 136 3-pointers and connected on 25 percent of them, and is 15 for 49 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all SEC teams. The Gators have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.