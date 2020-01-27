Blackshear Jr., Florida host Miss. St.

Mississippi State (12-7, 3-3) vs. Florida (12-7, 4-2)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Reggie Perry and Mississippi State will battle Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Florida. The sophomore Perry has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games. Blackshear, a senior, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Florida’s Blackshear has averaged 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Perry has averaged 16.4 points and 10.1 rebounds while Robert Woodard II has put up 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Gators have scored 80.3 points per game against SEC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Andrew Nembhard has had his hand in 47 percent of all Florida field goals over the last three games. Nembhard has 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 12-2 when it scores at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Gators are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 6-7 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Bulldogs are 8-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 4-7 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.2 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game and 14.7 per game against conference opponents.