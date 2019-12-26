Blackmon, North Alabama visit No. 17 Fla St.

North Alabama (5-7) vs. No. 17 Florida State (10-2)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jamari Blackmon and North Alabama will go up against Trent Forrest and No. 17 Florida State. The sophomore Blackmon is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games. Forrest, a senior, is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Sophomores Blackmon and Christian Agnew have led the Lions. Blackmon is averaging 13 points while Agnew is putting up 11 points and four rebounds per game. The Seminoles have been led by Forrest and Devin Vassell. Forrest has averaged 11.9 points while Vassell has put up 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 36.6 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: North Alabama is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: North Alabama has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 64.7 points and allowing 79.1 points during those contests. Florida State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 88.5 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. North Alabama has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).