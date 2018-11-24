Binghamton holds off Sacred Heart 78-73 behind Sessoms

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 19 points with eight rebounds and four assists, J.C. Show added 14 points and Binghamton beat Sacred Heart 78-73 on Saturday.

Tyler Stewart scored 13 points and Chancellor Barnard added 11 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bearcats (2-4), who shot 55 percent and held the Pioneers to 33 percent shooting.

Caleb Stewart’s go-ahead 3 put the Bearcats up 42-39 and Tyler Stewart’s 3 capped a 7-0 run for a 54-45 lead with 12:51 to go. The Pioneers closed to 68-65 on E.J. Anosike’s free throw and to 75-71 on Sean Hoehn’s 3 with 45 seconds left. Richard Caldwell Jr. and Show combined for three free throws from there to keep the game out of reach.

Barnard’s 3-point play with 1:24 left put the Pioneers up 33-32 at halftime after a back-and-forth first half.

Sean Hoehn scored a career-high 35 points with seven 3s for Sacred Heart (2-4), which made 11 of 29 from distance. Kinnon LaRose added 12 points with 12 rebounds and Aaron Clarke had 10 points.