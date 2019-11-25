Binghamton faces SUNY-Oneonta

SUNY-Oneonta vs. Binghamton (3-3)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Binghamton Bearcats are set to battle the Red Dragons of Division III SUNY-Oneonta. Binghamton is coming off an 88-73 home win over Army in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Sam Sessoms has averaged 19.5 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists this year for Binghamton. George Tinsley is also a primary contributor, with 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has directly created 55 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 29 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton went 2-11 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bearcats offense scored 62.2 points per matchup across those 13 contests.