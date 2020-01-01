Big South play starts for Gardner-Webb, Campbell

Gardner-Webb (4-8, 0-0) vs. Campbell (9-3, 0-0)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb and Campbell meet in the first Big South game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Gardner-Webb finished with 11 wins and six losses, while Campbell won 12 games and lost four.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Campbell’s Cedric Henderson Jr. has averaged 12.3 points while Cory Gensler has put up 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals. For the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Jose Perez has averaged 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while Eric Jamison Jr. has put up 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Perez has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Gardner-Webb field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Gardner-Webb is 0-7 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: Gardner-Webb has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 60.7 points and allowing 76.4 points during those contests. Campbell has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 52.3.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Campbell defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.6 percent of all possessions, the 17th-best rate among Division I teams. Gardner-Webb has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through 12 games (ranking the Runnin’ Bulldogs 299th).