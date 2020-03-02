BG seeks revenge on Kent State

Bowling Green (21-8, 12-4) vs. Kent State (18-11, 8-8)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green seeks revenge on Kent State after dropping the first matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last met on Jan. 3, when the Golden Flashes outshot Bowling Green 50 percent to 41.9 percent and hit five more 3-pointers on their way to the 18-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Antonio Williams, Danny Pippen, Troy Simons, Philip Whittington and CJ Williamson have combined to account for 71 percent of Kent State’s scoring this season. For Bowling Green, Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Trey Diggs have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Bowling Green scoring, including 81 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Williams has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kent State is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 18-6 when it scores at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Kent State is a perfect 10-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Golden Flashes are 8-11 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has committed a turnover on just 15.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.