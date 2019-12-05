BG plays host to Oakland

Oakland (5-4) vs. Bowling Green (6-2)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Bowling Green both look to put winning streaks together . Each program won in their last game. Bowling Green earned a 76-69 home win against Dartmouth on Saturday, while Oakland won 72-62 at Western Michigan on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Bowling Green’s Dylan Frye has averaged 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while Daeqwon Plowden has put up 10.1 points and seven rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while Daniel Oladapo has put up 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Bowling Green has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 69.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has an assist on 35 of 80 field goals (43.8 percent) over its past three contests while Oakland has assists on 31 of 65 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the country. The Oakland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 290th among Division I teams).