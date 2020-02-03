BG looks to extend streak vs C. Michigan

Bowling Green (17-5, 8-1) vs. Central Michigan (12-8, 5-2)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks for its ninth straight conference win against Central Michigan. Bowling Green’s last MAC loss came against the Kent State Golden Flashes 79-61 on Jan. 3. Central Michigan is coming off an 85-78 win over Western Michigan on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have collectively accounted for 62 percent of Central Michigan’s scoring this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Bowling Green, Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Caleb Fields have combined to account for 62 percent of all Bowling Green scoring, including 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Chippewas have given up just 75 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 33.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Bowling Green has won its last four road games, scoring 82.8 points, while allowing 78 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Falcons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Chippewas. Central Michigan has an assist on 27 of 80 field goals (33.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Bowling Green has assists on 35 of 80 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 82.4 points per game this season, ranking the Chippewas third among Division 1 teams. The Bowling Green defense has allowed 71.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 213th).