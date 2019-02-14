Berhow scores 20 to carry N. Iowa over Illinois St. 77-64

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trae Berhow had a season-high 20 points as Northern Iowa topped Illinois State 77-64 on Wednesday night.

Spencer Haldeman had 16 points for Northern Iowa (11-15, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). AJ Green added 13 points. Isaiah Brown had 10 points for the home team.

Wyatt Lohaus, whose 10 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Panthers, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

Northern Iowa posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Phil Fayne had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Redbirds (14-12, 7-6). William Tinsley added nine rebounds.

Milik Yarbrough, the Redbirds’ leading scorer entering the contest at 17 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Redbirds with the win. Illinois State defeated Northern Iowa 70-69 on Jan. 8. Northern Iowa takes on Evansville on the road on Sunday. Illinois State takes on Bradley at home on Saturday.