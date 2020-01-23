Bergersen, Central Ark. host ACU

Abilene Christian (10-8, 5-2) vs. Central Arkansas (5-14, 4-4)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Payten Ricks and Abilene Christian will face Rylan Bergersen and Central Arkansas. The senior Ricks is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Bergersen, a junior, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ricks is averaging 13.2 points and 2.5 steals to lead the way for the Wildcats. Joe Pleasant is also a key contributor, accounting for 11 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Bergersen, who is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 82.5 points per game and allowed 81.6 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both solid improvements over the 65.1 points scored and 94.8 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 33.9 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Abilene Christian is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Abilene Christian is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.9 percent or less. The Wildcats are 2-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats second among Division I teams. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 23.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bears 335th, nationally).