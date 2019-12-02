Benjamin, UAB visit Texas

UAB (4-2) vs. Texas (6-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jalen Benjamin and UAB will face Matt Coleman III and Texas. The freshman Benjamin has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games. Coleman, a junior, is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Coleman has put up 14.7 points, four rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Longhorns. Complementing Coleman is Jericho Sims, who is maintaining an average of nine points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Blazers have been led by Benjamin, who is averaging 13.5 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Coleman has accounted for 43 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Texas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.8 points while giving up 56.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Longhorns have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Blazers. Texas has 51 assists on 79 field goals (64.6 percent) across its previous three contests while UAB has assists on 32 of 65 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has allowed only 59.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Longhorns 27th among Division I teams. The UAB offense has averaged 63 points through six games (ranked 227th, nationally).