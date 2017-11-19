Belmont puts up 43 from arc, edges Houston Baptist 93-88 (Nov 18, 2017)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Kevin McClain made six 3-pointers and scored 27 points and Belmont threw up a school-record 43 shots from the arc before getting past Houston Baptist 93-88 on Saturday.

Dylan Windler added 23 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Bruins, who took 43 of their 62 shots from distance, making 15 3-pointers.

Amanze Egekeze added 17 points and Caleb Hollander 11.

Belmont (3-1) led 51-33 at halftime and had its biggest lead of 27 with 15 minutes left in the game but the Huskies (1-2) then scored 21 straight points in a 33-6 run and tied the game at 75 with five minutes left. The game was knotted at 78 with 4:14 minutes to go when McClain made two free throws to give the Bruins the lead for good. A McClain 3-pointer made it 87-82 with 1 1/2 minutes left and the Bruins made six free throws from there to hold off the Huskies.

Houston Baptist’s Ian DeBose scored 19 points before fouling out, Caraher added 17 and Jalon Gates and Josh Ibarra 15 each with Ibarra grabbing 12 rebounds. The Huskies were 12 of 25 on 3-pointers.