Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (9-20, 6-10) vs. Belmont (22-7, 13-3)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Tennessee Tech. In its last five wins against the Golden Eagles, Belmont has won by an average of 13 points. Tennessee Tech’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, an 83-70 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jr. Clay is averaging 13.5 points to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is also a big facilitator, putting up 8.8 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 32.8 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Tennessee Tech is 0-13 when it allows at least 75 points and 9-7 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Belmont has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.1 points while giving up 61.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81.2 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins seventh nationally. The Tennessee Tech defense has allowed 72.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 236th).