Belmont holds off UT-Martin for 65-58 win (Dec 30, 2017)

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) Austin Luke scored 19 points and dished out 10 assists to help Belmont hold off Tennessee-Martin for a 65-58 win Saturday night.

Amanze Egekeze added 14 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the second half, and Dylan Windler had 13 points for Belmont (10-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which has won five straight. Egekeze and Windler also had nine rebounds each.

Belmont overtook UT Martin (6-9, 1-1) late in the opening half with an 8-0 burst that was bookended with Windler’s only 3-pointers of the game to go up 25-20 with under four minutes to go until intermission.

The Skyhawks stayed close in the second half and tied it at 51 on Matthew Butler’s layup with 7:08 to play. Belmont responded with Egekeze’s go-ahead trey, sparking an 8-1 run to help cushion the advantage down the stretch.

Jailen Gill got 15 points to lead the Skyhawks, Matthew Butler added 13 points and Fatodd Lewis and Darius Thompson had 10 apiece.