Bell with 16 points leads Chicago St. past E. Illinois 80-72

CHICAGO (AP) — Travon Bell scored 16 points on five 3-pointers and Chicago State beat Eastern Illinois 80-72 on Saturday.

Rob Shaw added 14 points and a team-high 11 assists for the Cougars (2-8). Anthony Harris had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Delshon Strickland scored another 12 points and Cameron Bowles chipped in with 11.

Chicago State trailed 41-32 at the break but came alive in the second half and Bell sank three 3-pointers in the opening five minutes as part of a 20-5 run that gave the Cougars a 52-46 edge. A Strickland layup put the Cougars on top for good, 65-63, with 8:10 to play and Eastern Illinois scored just one field goal in the final five minutes.

Chicago State shot 61 percent from the field overall compared to 39 percent for Eastern Illinois.

Josiah Wallace scored 18 points with five rebounds and three assists to lead the Panthers (3-5).