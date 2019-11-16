Bell sparks Jacksonville past Dartmouth 57-37

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — David Bell finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and Jacksonville took the lead for good on Aamahne Santos’ 3-pointer with 6:24 left in the first half and breezed to a 57-37 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday.

Freshman reserve Diante Wood added 11 points for the Dolphins (3-2). Jacksonville won handily despite shooting 22% (4 of 18) from 3-point range and making just 9 of 17 free throws (53%).

Trevon Ary-Turner topped the Big Green (3-1) with 13 points. The reserve sank 3 of 4 from distance.

It was a dismal night of offense for Dartmouth. The Big Green shot 27 percent from the floor, 22 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and made 2 of 4 free throws.