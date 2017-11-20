Bell’s putback caps huge rally, Milwaukee tops Elon 72-71 (Nov 19, 2017)

MILWUAKEE, Wis. (AP) A missed 3-pointer caromed off the rim right into Jeremy Johnson’s two hands while standing at the free throw line and time running out. Johnson went straight up for a long, right-handed putback that swooshed through with one second left as Milwaukee came from 19-points down to defeat Elon 72-71 on Sunday.

The Panthers (4-1) trailed Elon 46-27 just before halftime after shooting just 13 of 36 from the floor – 2 of 16 from 3-point range – with four turnovers. Milwaukee poured it on in the second half, scoring 43 points, including eight 3-pointers, while turning the ball over just once and forcing nine Elon turnovers. Still, the Panthers never led until Johnson’s winner.

Full-court pressure forced an errant Elon pass with eight seconds to play and the Phoenix clinging to a 71-70 lead. Jeremiah Bell launched a 3-pointer that hit the front of the rim and shot straight into Johnson’s hands.

Johnson finished with nine points, Bell 11 and Brock Stull led with 21.

Dainan Swoope scored 20 for Elon (3-3) with four 3-pointers and Tyler Seibring added 12.