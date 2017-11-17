Bell-Haynes makes go-ahead FT, Vermont edges Bradley 65-64 (Nov 17, 2017)

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) Trae Bell-Haynes made a go-ahead free throw with 2.6 seconds left as Vermont beat Bradley 65-64 on Friday in the first game of the Island of the Bahamas Showcase.

Bell-Haynes, a senior guard, drove to his right and was fouled as he went up for a layup. He made the first free throw but hit the front rim on the second. Bradley’s Donte Thomas caught a full-court pass but his shot hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.

Bell-Haynes and Stef Smith each scored 14 points for Vermont (1-1), which made its first 11 free throws of the second half. Payton Henson had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Drew Urquhart added 10 points.

Article continues below ...

Vermont took a 45-44 lead midway through the second half and extended it to 57-48 with 6:30 remaining. Bradley rallied to tie it at 63 with 11 seconds left on Darrell Brown’s two free throws.

Brown, Elijah Childs and Nate Kennell each scored 12 points for Bradley (2-1).