Beatty, La Salle host Wagner

Wagner (2-6) vs. La Salle (6-3)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Alex Morales and Wagner will take on David Beatty and La Salle. Morales is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games. Beatty is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: La Salle’s Saul Phiri, Isiah Deas and Scott Spencer have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Explorers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Morales has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wagner is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seahawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Explorers. La Salle has an assist on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Wagner has assists on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Seahawks have averaged 24.5 free throws per game and 26.8 per game over their last five games.