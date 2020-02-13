BCU, UMES meet in conference play

Bethune-Cookman (12-12, 6-4) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (3-21, 2-7)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MEAC foes meet as Bethune-Cookman squares off against Maryland Eastern Shore. Both teams last played this past Monday. Bethune-Cookman won easily 87-68 at home against Howard, while Maryland Eastern Shore is coming off of a 68-67 overtime loss at Coppin State.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip and Ahmad Frost have combined to account for 36 percent of Maryland Eastern Shore’s scoring this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Bethune-Cookman, Isaiah Bailey, Cletrell Pope, Malik Maitland, Wali Parks and Leon Redd have combined to account for 70 percent of all Bethune-Cookman scoring, including 74 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Hawks have scored 59.8 points per game and allowed 67.4 points per game across nine conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 66.5 points scored and 76.4 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.BRILLIANT BAILEY: Bailey has connected on 29.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Wildcats are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 12-6 when they exceed 65 points. The Hawks are 0-21 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Maryland Eastern Shore has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 55.7 points while giving up 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman has attempted 23.4 free throws per game this season, the 15th-highest rate in the country. Maryland Eastern Shore has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14 foul shots per game (ranked 286th, nationally).