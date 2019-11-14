BCU takes on Trinity Baptist

Trinity Baptist vs. Bethune-Cookman (1-2)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA program Trinity Baptist. Bethune-Cookman lost 90-61 to Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cletrell Pope has averaged 12.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks this year for Bethune-Cookman. Complementing Pope is Isaiah Bailey, who is averaging 14.3 points per game.DE LOS SANTOS FROM DEEP: Trinity Baptist’s Joel De Los Santos has attempted four 3-pointers this season, hitting 50 percent.

LAST TIME: Bethune-Cookman scored 104 and came away with a 60-point win over Trinity Baptist when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Wildcats put up 67.6 points per matchup in those 12 games.