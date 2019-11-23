BCU squares off against St. Francis (IL)

St. Francis (IL) vs. Bethune-Cookman (4-2)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be taking on the Fighting Saints of NAIA member St. Francis (IL). Bethune-Cookman is coming off a 66-63 win over Eastern Illinois in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cletrell Pope has averaged 12.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this year for Bethune-Cookman. Isaiah Bailey is also a big contributor, with 12.5 points per game.EFFICIENT ERIC: Eric Ting has connected on 80 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Wildcats offense scored 67.6 points per matchup across those 12 games.