BCU looks for road win vs FAMU

Bethune-Cookman (10-11, 4-3) vs. Florida A&M (6-13, 4-4)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman looks for its sixth straight win over Florida A&M at Al Lawson Center. Florida A&M’s last win at home against the Wildcats came on Dec. 1, 2012.

.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Rattlers have scored 70.3 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CLETRELL: In 21 appearances this season, Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope has shot 50.9 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 10-5 when they exceed 65 points. The Rattlers are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 6-5 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 6-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Wildcats are 4-11 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked first among MEAC teams with an average of 75.8 points per game. The Wildcats have averaged 82.3 points per game against conference foes.