BCU goes up against Jacksonville

Bethune-Cookman (5-4) vs. Jacksonville (4-6)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Jacksonville look to bounce back from losses. Bethune-Cookman fell 72-67 at Stetson on Tuesday. Jacksonville lost 75-56 to Marquette on Wednesday.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jacksonville’s David Bell has averaged 11.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and two blocks while Aamahne Santos has put up 10 points. For the Wildcats, Cletrell Pope has averaged 13.7 points, 13 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Isaiah Bailey has put up 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.TOUGH TO DENY DAVID: Across 10 appearances this year, Jacksonville’s Bell has shot 66.2 percent.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dolphins. Jacksonville has an assist on 27 of 63 field goals (42.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Bethune-Cookman has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked first among MEAC teams with an average of 74.4 points per game.