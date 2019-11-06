BCU begins campaign against Johnson (FL)

Johnson (FL) vs. Bethune-Cookman (0-0)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are set to battle the Suns of NAIA member Johnson (FL). Bethune-Cookman went 14-17 last year and finished fifth in the MEAC.

PREVIOUSLY: Bethune-Cookman put up 97 and came away with a 50-point win over Johnson (FL) when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman went 3-9 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Wildcats scored 67.6 points per matchup across those 12 contests.