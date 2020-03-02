BC seeks revenge on Syracuse

Syracuse (16-13, 9-9) vs. Boston College (13-16, 7-11)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College seeks revenge on Syracuse after dropping the first matchup in Syracuse. The teams last met on Jan. 15, when the Orange shot 51.9 percent from the field while limiting Boston College’s shooters to just 32.8 percent en route to a 76-50 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Boston College’s Jay Heath, Steffon Mitchell and Derryck Thornton have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Elijah Hughes has connected on 34 percent of the 206 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Boston College is 0-10 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 13-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

PERFECT WHEN: The Eagles are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 6-16 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Orange are 12-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or worse, and 4-13 when opponents exceed that percentage.

BALL SECURITY: Boston College’s offense has turned the ball over 13.4 times per game this season, but is averaging 9.7 turnovers over its last three games.