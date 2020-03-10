BC faces ND in ACC tourney

No. 10 seed Boston College (13-18, 7-13) vs. No. 7 seed Notre Dame (19-12, 10-10)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Second Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College and Notre Dame are set to do battle in the second round of the ACC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 26, when the Fighting Irish shot 41.4 percent from the field en route to a 62-61 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. John Mooney, Prentiss Hubb, T.J. Gibbs and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 66 percent of Notre Dame’s scoring this season. For Boston College, Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton and Nik Popovic have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Steffon Mitchell has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Boston College field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 11 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Boston College is 0-12 when it allows at least 74 points and 13-6 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

PERFECT WHEN: Boston College is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Eagles are 6-18 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has committed a turnover on just 14.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 9.9 times per game this season.