Baylor begins 2019-20 campaign against Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (0-0) vs. Baylor (0-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 12 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor gets its 2019-20 season going by hosting the Central Arkansas Bears. Central Arkansas went 14-19 last year and finished seventh in the Southland, while Baylor ended up 20-14 and finished fourth in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63 points per game last season. The Bears offense put up 71.2 points per matchup en route to a 10-5 record against non-Big 12 competition. Central Arkansas went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season.