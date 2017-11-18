Bartley, Washington lead Louisiana past Savannah St. 115-82 (Nov 17, 2017)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Frank Bartley scored 21 points, Bryce Washington had 21 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and 15 rebounds and Louisiana cruised to a 115-82 victory over Savannah State on Friday.

Bartley was 7 of 16 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Washington was 9-of-11 shooting and now has 1,003 career points. Cedric Russell added 20 points and was 6 of 7 from long range for Louisiana (2-1). JaKeenan Gant chipped in 17 points and Marcus Stroman made a career-high 11 assists.

Dexter McClanahan had 17 points for Savannah State (1-3).

The Ragin’ Cajuns built a double-digit lead six minutes into the game and led 67-44 at halftime in the first meeting between the schools.

Louisiana faces Iowa on Monday in the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic in George Town, Grand Cayman.

The Tigers play at Jacksonville State on Monday.