Bartley scores 20 as Southern Illinois beats UAPB 78-48

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Bartley had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and Aaron Cook scored 16 to help Southern Illinois beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-48 on Saturday night.

Sean Lloyd Jr. and Rudy Stradnieks added 12 points apiece for Southern Illinois (1-2).

Cook made a jumper, Lloyd converted a 3-point play and Bartley hit a 3-pointer as the Salukis took an 8-1 lead 77 seconds in and never trailed. Six SIU players scored during 17-5 spurt that made it 25-8 midway through the first half and UAPB (0-3) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Martaveous McKnight had 11 points and Marquell Carter scored 10 for the Golden Lions. UAPB made just 18 of 58 (31 percent) from the field, including 3 of 25 from 3-point range, and 9 of 16 from the free-throw line.

SIU outrebounded Pine Bluff 43-32.