Bartley 23, Louisiana tops Richmond 82-76 in 3rd-place game (Nov 22, 2017)
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Frank Bartley IV, Justin Miller and Marcus Stroman combined for 53 points as Louisiana came from six down to defeat Richmond 82-76 on Wednesday and claim third place in the Cayman Islands Challenge.
Bartley scored 23 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns, Stroman a career-best 15 and each converted four free throws in the final 42 seconds to foil a Richmond comeback. Miller added 15 points off the bench.
Louisiana (4-2) was trailing by six with seven minutes to go, having gone through a three-and-a-half minute scoring drought with three turnovers, two missed shots and even a missed free throw attempt.
But 14 seconds after Solly Stansbury gave Richmond a 66-60 lead, JaKeenan Gant flew downcourt for a layup, Bartley and Gant scored four at the foul line and Bartley fed Gant for an alley-oop dunk that broke the 66-66 tie. Louisiana poured it on with a steal and a Justin Miller jumper and a Stroman steal and layup.
Richmond missed eight of nine shots before hitting a pair of 3s at the very end. Grant Golden led the Spiders (1-4) with 24 points.