Barry scores 21 to carry Dartmouth past Columbia 82-66

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brendan Barry had 21 points as Dartmouth topped Columbia 82-66 on Saturday night.

James Foye had 14 points for Dartmouth (11-11, 2-4 Ivy League), which ended its four-game losing streak. Chris Knight added 11 points. Ian Carter had 11 points for the home team.

Patrick Tape had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (6-14, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Maka Ellis added 13 points. Quinton Adlesh had 13 points and six rebounds.

Gabe Stefanini, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Lions, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

Dartmouth plays Penn on the road on Friday. Columbia matches up against Yale at home on Friday.