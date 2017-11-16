Banks, Jiggetts score 18 apiece; USF beats Stetson 75-72 (Nov 15, 2017)

DELAND, Fla. (AP) Payton Banks and Stephan Jiggetts each hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points on Wednesday night, and Terrence Samuel had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help South Florida beat Stetson 75-72 for coach Brian Gregory’s 250th career win.

Tulio Da Silva added 11 points and eight rebounds for USF (2-1). The Bulls shot 52 percent from the field, including 10 of 22 from 3-point range.

The Hatters, who trailed by as many as 14 points, tied it at 70-all on a 3-pointer by Luke Doyle with 3:55 to play. Jiggetts answered with a layup and, after a jumper by Stetson’s Divine Myles, Da Silva made a basket with 2:22 to play. Neither team scored again until Da Silva hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with a second to go.

Miles led the Hatters with 20 points and six assists. Doyle added 17 points and five assists, and B.J. Glasford scored 12.

Glasford hit a 3-pointer for Stetson (2-1) to open the game but Samuel had nine points while USF scored 23 of the next 29 to make it 23-9 midway through the first half. The Bulls never again trailed.