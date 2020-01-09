Bane, TCU host Oklahoma St.

Oklahoma State (9-5, 0-2) vs. TCU (11-3, 2-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Lindy Waters III and Oklahoma State will battle Desmond Bane and TCU. Waters is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games. Bane has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively scored 46 percent of TCU’s points this season. For Oklahoma State, Waters, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season.LOVE FOR LINDY: Waters has connected on 34.4 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. TCU has an assist on 55 of 83 field goals (66.3 percent) over its past three outings while Oklahoma State has assists on 25 of 56 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU has made 9.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Big 12 teams. The Horned Frogs have averaged 11.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.