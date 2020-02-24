Bama looks to sweep Miss. St.

Alabama (15-12, 7-7) vs. Mississippi State (17-10, 8-6)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State seeks revenge on Alabama after dropping the first matchup in Tuscaloosa. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 8, when the Crimson Tide outshot Mississippi State from the field 49.1 percent to 37.7 percent and hit 11 more foul shots on their way to the 21-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry has averaged 17.3 points and 9.8 rebounds while Robert Woodard II has put up 11.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Crimson Tide, Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 17.4 points, five rebounds and 5.2 assists while John Petty Jr. has put up 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Lewis has accounted for 48 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 38 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 76.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Crimson Tide are 10-12 when opponents score more than 68.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Alabama offense has averaged 77.5 possessions per game, the third-most in Division I. Mississippi State has not been as uptempo as the Crimson Tide and is averaging only 67.2 possessions per game (ranked 277th, nationally).