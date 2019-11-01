Bama gets 2019-20 campaign underway against Penn

Penn (0-0) vs. Alabama (0-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama gets the 2019-20 season rolling by hosting the Penn Quakers. Penn went 19-12 last year and finished fifth in the Ivy League, while Alabama ended up 18-16 and finished 10th in the SEC.

Article continues below ...

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Penn went 11-4 against schools outside its conference, while Alabama went 9-5 in such games.