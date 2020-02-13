Ball State seeks revenge on BG

Bowling Green (18-7, 9-3) vs. Ball State (14-10, 7-4)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green goes for the season sweep over Ball State after winning the previous matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last met on Jan. 28, when the Falcons shot 36.7 percent from the field en route to a six-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Ball State’s Tahjai Teague has averaged 15 points and nine rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 13.8 points. For the Falcons, Justin Turner has averaged 18.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while Daeqwon Plowden has put up 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jarron Coleman has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 12 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 14-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

STREAK STATS: Ball State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 59.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady Ball State defense has held opponents to 61.8 points per game, the 18th-lowest mark in Division I. Bowling Green has allowed an average of 72.9 points through 25 games (ranking the Falcons 240th).