Ball State pays visit to Ga. Tech

Ball State (5-4) vs. Georgia Tech (4-4)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State goes up against Georgia Tech in a non-conference matchup. Ball State won 102-54 at home against IUPUI on Dec. 12, while Georgia Tech is coming off of a 67-53 road loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe has averaged 19.4 points while Moses Wright has put up 12.3 points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Cardinals, Tahjai Teague has averaged 14.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 15.4 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Devoe has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Yellow Jackets have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cardinals. Georgia Tech has an assist on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) over its previous three matchups while Ball State has assists on 41 of 71 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech is rated second in the ACC with an average of 74.8 possessions per game.