Ball State looks for road win vs Toledo

Ball State (16-12, 9-6) vs. Toledo (14-14, 6-9)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State looks for its third straight win over Toledo at Savage Arena. Toledo’s last win at home against the Cardinals came on Feb. 23, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Toledo’s Marreon Jackson has averaged 19.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Luke Knapke has put up 15.7 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. For the Cardinals, Tahjai Teague has averaged 14.5 points and 9.1 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 14.1 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: M. Jackson has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rockets are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 14-9 when they exceed 62 points. The Cardinals are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 16-4 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rockets. Toledo has an assist on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Ball State has assists on 43 of 64 field goals (67.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State as a collective unit has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAC teams.