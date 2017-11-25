Ball State downs Indiana State 93-85 behind Persons, Sellers (Nov 25, 2017)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Tayler Persons scored 18 points, Sean Sellers had 14 points and eight rebounds and Ball State shot 63.4 percent from the floor to beat Indiana State 93-85 on Saturday in the 133rd meeting since 1922.

Jontrell Walker and Tahjai Teague scored 13 points apiece, Francis Kiapway added 11, and the Cardinals (2-4) made 29 of 47 shots with 11 3-pointers.

The Cardinals built the lead to 15 twice early in the second half, but the Sycamores closed to 61-55 on Tyreke Key’s 3-point play with 8:42 to go. Kiapway’s corner 3 gave the Cardinals their largest lead at 75-57. Indiana State closed to 87-82 on an 11-3 run with 44 seconds to play on Qiydar Davis’ 3, but Ball State made six free throws in the final 35 seconds to seal it.

Sellers’ 3-pointer capped Ball State’s opening 12-4 run, Walker’s 3 made it 30-20, and the Cardinals never trailed.

Davis scored 10 points, Brenton Scott and Key had nine apiece, and Jordan Barnes made seven assists for the Sycamores (2-4).