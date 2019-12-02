Baker, Rutgers visit Pitt

Rutgers (6-1) vs. Pittsburgh (6-2)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Geo Baker and Rutgers will battle Xavier Johnson and Pittsburgh. The junior Baker is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. X. Johnson, a sophomore, is averaging 11 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The Scarlet Knights are led by Baker and Ron Harper Jr.. Baker is averaging 13.6 points and 4.1 assists while Harper is putting up 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. The Panthers have been led by X. Johnson and Justin Champagnie, who have combined to score 22.9 points per contest.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: X. Johnson has accounted for 44 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Scarlet Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Pittsburgh has an assist on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) over its past three outings while Rutgers has assists on 46 of 88 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rutgers defense has allowed only 59.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 27th-best mark in the country. The Pittsburgh offense has put up just 65.1 points through eight games (ranked 214th among Division I teams).