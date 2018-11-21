B. Parham tops 30 pts again; VMI downs Kentucky Christian

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Bubba Parham had another big night, scoring 33 points in 34 minutes, and VMI beat Kentucky Christian 106-80 on Tuesday night.

On Sunday, the 5-foot-11 Parham scored a career-high 35 points in a 92-82 loss to No. 10 Kentucky. He shot 11 of 20 from the field, including 10 of 16 from 3-point range. Against the Knights, Parham was 9-of-21 shooting, 5 of 11 from 3-point range and made 10 of 11 foul shots.

Parham was one of five players in double digits for VMI (4-2). Garrett Gilkeson scored 15 points with 10 rebounds, Myles Lewis scored 13, Tyler Creammer 12 with 14 rebounds and Greg Parham scored 11.

Sarju Patel’s tip-in with 4:38 before halftime made it 42-29 and the Keydets led by double digits the rest of the way. Patel scored 10.

Juran Ligonde led Kentucky Christian with 23 points, Connor Maddox scored 15 and Owens Crawford 11. Kyle Browning grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.

Kentucky Christian is a member of both the NAIA and NCCAA.