Azore, UTA visit Ga. Southern

Texas-Arlington (4-8, 0-1) vs. Georgia Southern (7-4, 1-0)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as David Azore and Texas-Arlington will battle Ike Smith and Georgia Southern. The junior Azore is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games. Smith, a senior, is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Azore and Brian Warren have led the Mavericks. Azore has averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds while Warren has put up 13.1 points per game. The Eagles have been anchored by Smith and Elijah McCadden, who are averaging 15.2 and 14.5 points, respectively.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 44.1 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Texas-Arlington is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Georgia Southern is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-4 when fewer than four Eagles players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Georgia Southern offense has averaged 75.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Eagles 26th nationally. Texas-Arlington has not been as uptempo as the Eagles and is averaging only 68.7 possessions per game (ranked 249th).