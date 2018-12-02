Austin Peay withstands 2nd half rally, beats Ala. A&M 73-61

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Chris Porter-Bunton had 16 points as Austin Peay withstood a second half rally to beat Alabama A&M 73-61 on Saturday night.

Austin Peay (4-4) ran out to a 19-9 advantage midway through the first half and went into the break leading 40-23. The Bulldogs opened the second half on a 16-4 run, outscoring the Governors 24-14 in the first part of the second half to close to 54-47 at the midway point. The Governors held off Alabama A&M in the final minutes, making 10 free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Jarrett Givens scored 12 points, and Steve Harris and Jabari McGhee added 10 apiece for the Governors, who won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Jalen Reeder led the Bulldogs (0-8) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.