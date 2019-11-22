Austin Peay squares off against SLU

Southeastern Louisiana (2-3) vs. Austin Peay (1-3)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana and Austin Peay look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a road loss this past Wednesday. Austin Peay lost 90-72 to Vanderbilt, while Southeastern Louisiana fell 73-66 at Tulsa.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE WAY: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor has averaged 19.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Jordyn Adams has put up 16.8 points. For the Lions, Tyron Brewer has averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while Von Julien has put up 9.2 points and 5.2 assists.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southeastern Louisiana’s Brandon Gonzalez has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 25 percent of them, and is 5 for 17 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Governors have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Lions. Austin Peay has an assist on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) across its past three contests while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Governors have averaged 23.5 foul shots per game this season.