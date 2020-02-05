Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

Austin Peay (16-7, 10-0) vs. Tennessee State (14-9, 6-4)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its 11th straight conference win against Tennessee State. Austin Peay’s last OVC loss came against the Belmont Bruins 83-67 on March 8, 2019. Tennessee State is coming off a 72-67 overtime road win over Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Governors have scored 81.7 points per game and allowed 66.9 points per game against OVC opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 72.2 points scored and 77.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 34.1 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 69.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 6-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 8-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Governors are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.3 percent or worse, and 7-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Austin Peay has won its last four road games, scoring 80.5 points, while allowing 67.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is ranked first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.