Austin Peay goes up against Tulsa

Austin Peay (1-1) vs. Tulsa (2-1)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays host to Austin Peay in an early season matchup. Austin Peay fell 97-75 at Western Kentucky on Saturday. Tulsa is coming off a 74-67 home win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Tulsa’s Brandon Rachal has averaged 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while Darien Jackson has put up nine points, seven rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals while Jordyn Adams has put up 13.5 points, four rebounds and two steals.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay has committed a turnover on just 14.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all OVC teams. The Governors have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.